Big Injury Gives Former Chicago White Sox All-Star a Chance to Crack Roster of New Team
It seemed as if all the signals pointed toward newly signed Yoan Moncada starting at third base in the 2025 season for the Los Angeles Angels, with oft-injured veteran Anthony Rendon backing him up.
Now, another serious injury to Rendon will keep him on the shelf for an indeterminate amount of time, perhaps giving a minor leaguer a chance at grabbing an infield spot on the roster.
That very well could be Tim Anderson, Moncada’s former Chicago White Sox teammate, who signed a minor league deal with the Angels on Jan. 22.
Angels general manager Perry Minasian announced Wednesday that Rendon will miss significant time in 2025 due to upcoming surgery on his left hip. Minasian said it’s a new injury that has popped up in the past few weeks as he’s rehabbed an oblique injury.
Minasian said the hip surgery will require “long-term rehab.” It’s the latest in a long line of injuries for Rendon, who has played just 257 games in an Angels uniform since he signed a seven-year, $245 million deal before the 2020 season.
So that opens the door for Anderson, a former two-time American League All-Star and 2019 batting champion.
After he slumped to a .245 average in 2023, the White Sox declined his team option. He signed as a free agent with the Miami Marlins and had played just 65 games – batting .214 with an on-base percentage of .237 – when the Marlins designated him for assignment and ultimately released him.
In 960 games, Anderson has a career average of .278 with 1,071 hits, 544 runs and 121 stolen bases with 98 home runs and 367 RBIs.
With shortstop Zach Neto expected to open the season on the injured list after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder in November, that’s another opportunity for Anderson, 31, with the Angels.
