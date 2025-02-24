Injury to New York Mets' Nick Madrigal Could Open Door to Playing Time for Key Prospect
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza delivered the news Monday morning that infielder Nick Madrigal fractured his non-throwing shoulder in a spring training game on Sunday and will be away from the team for “a long time.”
When the Mets signed Madrigal to a one-year deal in January, it was presumed Madrigal would fill the utility infielder role. Now, it’s up for grabs.
Does the void mean Luisangel Acuna will make the Opening Day roster? Maybe. Maybe not.
Acuna, who turns 23 next month, showed the Mets what he can do during a brief September call-up. He appeared in 14 games and had 12 hits (.308 average), including two doubles, a triple, three homers and six RBIs.
He also can play second base, shortstop and third base – key for a utility infielder.
But without a starting spot guaranteed for him, is this the right time to put Acuna on the roster? Or is he best served playing at Triple-A Syracuse and getting his reps on a daily basis?
At Syracuse last season, Acuna hit .258 in 131 games, posting seven homers, 50 RBIs and 40 stolen bases.
President of baseball operation David Stearns said earlier this month at Grapefruit League Media Day that Acuna still has room to grow, per SNY.
"It is unusual when a player reaches the major leagues and consistently performs at a higher level than he performed at in Triple-A," Stearns said. "I think another instance of a player who wasn't scared by the moment and showed up and performed at a high level from day one.”
He continued: "I think the real Acuna is a very, very talented player who still has developmental growth needed. And I don't know that that has changed from now versus if we're having this conversation on September 8 last year, before he ever got called up. I think what he experienced last year in September will benefit him, but he's the same player."
Whether Acuna, the younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr., makes the roster coming out of spring training is to be seen. Regardless, it’s hard to think he won’t be called on to contribute to the Mets at some point in 2025.
