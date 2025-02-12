Minor League Baseball

Injury to Pittsburgh Pirates' Spencer Horwitz Opens Door for Prospect Billy Cook to Get a Look

Cook, a first baseman/outfielder, made a good impression in limited action with the Pirates in 2024.

Jami Leabow

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Billy Cook (28) takes a throw at first base to retire Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (not pictured) during the third inning of a game Sept. 24, 2024, at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Billy Cook (28) takes a throw at first base to retire Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (not pictured) during the third inning of a game Sept. 24, 2024, at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

An injury to first baseman Spencer Horwitz could create an opportunity for Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Billy Cook to show the team what he can do.

The Pirates announced Wednesday that Horwitz underwent surgery on his right wrist last week to “address chronic symptoms,” adding a full recovery was expected in six to eight weeks.

A return in eight weeks puts Horwitz on a timeline to rejoin the team the second week of the season, but there's also a question of how much rehab time Horwitz would need. The Pirates open the 2025 campaign on March 27 with four games at the Miami Marlins.

Cook, a 26-year-old first baseman and outfielder, was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Pepperdine. The Pirates acquired him in a trade-deadline deal last July for minor league right-hander Patrick Reilly.

He showed the Pirates enough in 30 games at Triple-A Indianapolis last summer -- .276 average, five homers, 21 RBIs and nine stolen bases – to earn a September call-up. In 16 games with the Pirates, he hit .225. Among his 11 hits, three were home runs and he added eight RBIs.

The Pirates acquired Horwitz in a trade at the winter meetings on Dec. 10 as part of a three-team deal with the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians. Pittsburgh completed the trade with the expectation he would start at first base.

Horwitz has 112 major league games under hit belt, hitting .264 with 13 homers and 47 RBIs. He’s exhibited a great eye at the plate, walking 46 times.

In three seasons at Triple-A Buffalo, he has a .316 average with 16 home runs and 122 RBIs. His walks-to-strikeout ratio is nearly 1:1 – 152 bases on balls and 154 strikeouts.

While Horwitz could be ready to start the season with the Pirates, Cook has a great opportunity to demonstrate his skills, either earning a roster spot or showing he could be a major league ready prospect waiting in the wings at Triple-A.

Related MiLB Stories

HE’S A PEACH: Meet Fuzzy, the mascot of the Atlanta Braves’ new Double-A affiliate and learn more about the Columbus Clingstones. CLICK HERE:

MEET THE NEW MET: Well-traveled college pitcher Andrew Carson is getting his chance in the minor leagues. CLICK HERE:

WHAT’S AHEAD?: Different ideas have emerged about the future of top prospect Brandon Sproat with the New York Mets. CLICK HERE:

Published |Modified
Jami Leabow
JAMI LEABOW

Jami Leabow is the managing editor of Minor League Baseball on SI. Her love for the game began when her parents bought season tickets to the then-California Angels.

Home/NEWS