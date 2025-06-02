Intriguing Seattle Mariners 2025 International Signee Out With Injury
Several players from the Seattle Mariners 2025 international signing period are set to make their professional debuts this week in the Dominican Summer League. But one of those players will have to wait to play his first game with the Mariners organization.
The pro debut of pitcher Po-Chun Lin is on hold. Lin, signed out of Taiwan, is on the 60-day injured list, per his MiLB.com player page. According to Seattle general manager Justin Hollander, Lin is out with a right lat strain and will be on the shelf until August.
The 18-year-old Lin was the No. 94 international prospect, according to Baseball America. He was signed by the organization on Jan. 21, 2025, to a contract with a total value of $550,000.
Baseball America had the following scouting report on Lin before he agreed to terms with the Mariners:
Lin pitched for Taiwan in 2023 at the U-18 World Cup, where he struck out six and didn’t allow a hit in 3.2 scoreless innings. Lin has been a two-way player with experience in center field and the infield, but his professional future is on the mound. He’s a strong, compact 5-foot-11 righthander, so while there isn’t a ton of physical upside, he’s already pitching in the low 90s and reaching 95 mph. He’s a good athlete with a diving splitter and feel for a fading changeup, both of which are more advanced than his curveball.
Lin led Taiwan to the U18 Asian Baseball Championship in September 2024 and was named the MVP of the tournament.
"The Mariners' farm system ranks among the top three for pitchers," Lin said in an article published by Focus Taiwan over the winter. "I want to see how their training can help elevate my pitching to a higher level."
