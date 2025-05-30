Top Seattle Mariners Prospect Colt Emerson Earns High Ranking in Recent List
A player almost universally considered the best prospect in the Seattle Mariners organization received another set of flowers in a recent ranking from a top publication.
Seattle infielder and 2023 first-round draft pick Colt Emerson was named the No. 6 prospect in baseball according to a top 50 list released by The Athletic's Keith Law. It's one spot lower than Law ranked Emerson before the season began.
Here's was Law's assessment on the 19-year-old Emerson in the rankings:
Emerson has continued to make a ton of hard contact, but so far this year it’s been a lot more groundballs than ever before, with a 56.8 percent rate through this past weekend. He is hitting the ball harder this year though, and that’s produced some new challenges with his timing and ensuring that he’s meeting the ball in a way that’s going to put it in the air.
Emerson was the top-ranked Mariners prospect on Law's list, which featured five Seattle minor leaguers.
Emerson is also the top Mariners prospect according to MLB Pipeline (No. 19 overall) and Baseball America (No. 16 overall).
Emerson has played 43 games, scored 31 runs and has hit four doubles, three triples and three home runs with 24 RBIs with the High-A Everett AquaSox entering Friday.
Emerson's amount of triples is a career high and he's one homer away from tying his career best in that statistic. He was limited to just 94 games across his first two seasons in 2023-24. If he plays 28 more games this season. it will be the most he's played in a single season since getting drafted.
