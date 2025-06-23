Kansas City Royals Add Former 20-Game Winner, World Series Champ to Triple-A Roster
The Kansas City Royals took a chance when they signed right-hander Kyle Wright, with the former 20-game winner coming off of a shoulder injury and surgery.
And he is getting closer to rewarding the Royals for taking a chance on him.
On Monday, the Royals reinstated Wright from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Omaha. It might mark the final stop before the long road back to the major leagues.
The Braves selected Wright No. 5 overall in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt, and he made a total of 21 appearances (14 starts) from 2018-21.
In 2021, he made the postseason roster, and that culminated in a World Series title. He appeared in two games in relief, posting a 1.50 ERA over 5.2 innings in the playoff run.
He announced his arrival into the big leagues for good in 2022, when he led the majors with 21 wins against five losses. He started 30 games, threw 180.1 innings and struck out 174 in the regular season. And in that postseason, he made one start, holding the Philadelphia Phillies to two hits in six scoreless innings in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. That 3-0 game was the only one the Braves won in the best-of-five series.
In 2023, Wright, now 29, pitched in nine games (seven starts) and posted a 1-3 record and 6.97 ERA, limited by injuries. He had surgery to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder in October 2023.
And even with the expectation he’d miss the 2024 season, the Royals acquired Wright in a trade with the Braves for pitcher Jackson Kowar in November 2023. The Royals signed Wright to back-to-back $1.8 million contracts covering the 2024 and ’25 seasons.
Wright has a career record of 24-16 with a 4.45 ERA over 60 games (51 starts). He has 267 strikeouts in 281.1 innings.
The Royals had hoped to add Wright to the pitching rotation this season, but he has faced setbacks in his recovery. His rehab was paused briefly last month when he experienced shoulder fatigue.
In eight rehab starts this season between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha, Wright has a 5.48 ERA but hasn’t factored into any decisions. He has struck out 21 batters and walked 14 over 23 innings, allowing 15 runs (14 earned) and 22 hits.
Those numbers aren’t exactly vintage Wright, but the Royals apparently will continue to be patient as he recovers from a difficult injury and surgery in hopes he can contribute to the starting rotation at some point in 2025.
