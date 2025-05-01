Kansas City Royals Pitching Prospect Does Something Never Done Before in Team History
The Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 on Wednesday night at Steinbrenner Field.
After a disappointing start, the Royals are now 16-15 on the season and in third place in the American League Central. The Rays are 14-15 and in third in the American League East.
Royals' pitching prospect Noah Cameron was sterling in his major league debut, going 6.1 scoreless innings. He carried a no-hitter in the seventh and only allowed the one hit for the game. He walked five and struck out three, making team history along the way.
Per Just Baseball on social media:
Noah Cameron’s MLB debut:
6.1 IP
1 H
0 ER
5 BB
3 K
He’s the first Royals pitcher to throw 6+ innings with just one hit allowed in his MLB debut.
Cameron, who was starting in place of the injured Cole Ragans, is the No. 5 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline. It's unclear if he'll stay in the rotation beyond this start, but it was a great first impression regardless.
He was a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft out of Central Arkansas. He's 2-0 thus far at Triple-A Omaha with a 3.32 ERA. He owns a career 3.92 ERA in the minor leagues.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
What stands out about Cameron is his command. He’s a strikethrower, and he doesn’t walk batters: He had just a 6.7% walk rate in the Minors in ‘24. There was an uptick in his fastball, averaging 92 mph but with flashes of the mid-to-upper 90s. Although it can be susceptible to hard contact at times, it also grades better because of its command and how well it plays with his other pitches. Cameron’s bread and butter pitch is his plus changeup, a low-80s offering that tumbles and misses a ton of bats.
The Royals and Rays will play again on Thursday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. ET.
