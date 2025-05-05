Jac Caglianone is Now Apparently Trying to Hit Baseballs Through Buildings in Minor Leagues
On Saturday, we showed you video of Kansas City Royals' top prospect Jac Caglianone hitting a mammoth home run that landed on top of a building in right field.
Well on Sunday, Caglianone apparently tried a different approach. This time? He hit a home run right off the building. You can see the video below, courtesy of MLB Pipeline.
Caglianone, 22, is hitting .314 this season for Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Armed with some of the best power in the minor leagues, he's also got a .395 on-base percentage and a .543 slugging percentage. He's got six homers, 27 RBIs and has walked 15 times.
The No. 6 selection in the 2024 MLB Draft, Caglianone won the John Olerud Award as the nation's best two-way player last season. He played his college ball at Florida and helped the Gators get to the College World Series final in 2023. He is the No. 19 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline.
While he's expected to debut in 2026, there's a chance that he could debut this year, especially as the Royals chase a second consecutive playoff berth. Given the presence of Vinnie Pasquantino at first base in Kansas City, "Cags" has even dabbled in some outfield reps, perhaps signifying that the team wants to find a way to get him to the big leagues quicker.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Caglianone’s power was arguably the best in the 2024 Draft class. The left-handed slugger maxed out with a 121.7 mph exit velocity as a junior and didn’t stop there with a 117.3 mph max EV in the Fall League, second-best among batted balls measured by Statcast. That comes from Caglianone’s major strength at 6-foot-5 and the long levers that come with such a frame. He significantly cut his swing-and-miss rate in college in ’24, but he also swung a ton in general with a 39 percent chase rate. That was down only a touch in the Fall League, and more advanced arms will be able to take advantage if Caglianone can’t rein in his approach.
Related MiLB Stories
HISTORIC DEBUT: AJ Blubaugh, the No. 10 ranked prospect in the Astros' organization, became the first pitcher from his college to ever make the big leagues on Wednesday. CLICK HERE:
CADE INCOMING? Cade Horton has been dominant for Triple-A Iowa, so when are the Chicago Cubs going to give him the call? CLICK HERE:
COMPARE AND CONTRAST: Bubba Chandler is posting almost identical numbers as Paul Skenes did at Triple-A, so when will he get the call to Pittsburgh? CLICK HERE: