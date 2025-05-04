Kansas City Royals Top Prospect Hits Mammoth Homer That Lands on Top of Building
Kansas City Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone continues to make his presence felt at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, hitting a mammoth home run on Saturday that landed on top of a building beyond the right field fence.
You can see the video below, courtesy of MLB Pipeline:
Caglianone, 22, is the No. 19 prospect in the game according to MLB Pipeline. He was the No. 6 pick in the draft last year out of the University of Florida and is hitting .307 this season with a .392 on-base percentage. He has five homers, 26 RBIs and six doubles. While he's expected to debut in 2026, there's a chance that he could debut this year, especially as the Royals chase a second consecutive playoff berth.
Given the presence of Vinnie Pasquantino at first base in Kansas City, "Cags" has even dabbled in some reps in the outfield, perhaps signifying that the team wants to find a way to get him to the big leagues quicker.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Caglianone’s power was arguably the best in the 2024 Draft class. The left-handed slugger maxed out with a 121.7 mph exit velocity as a junior and didn’t stop there with a 117.3 mph max EV in the Fall League, second-best among batted balls measured by Statcast. That comes from Caglianone’s major strength at 6-foot-5 and the long levers that come with such a frame. He significantly cut his swing-and-miss rate in college in ’24, but he also swung a ton in general with a 39 percent chase rate. That was down only a touch in the Fall League, and more advanced arms will be able to take advantage if Caglianone can’t rein in his approach.
The Royals enter play on Sunday at 18-16 overall and they'll take on the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. The Naturals will continue their series against the Springfield Cardinals.
Related MiLB Stories
HISTORIC DEBUT: AJ Blubaugh, the No. 10 ranked prospect in the Astros' organization, became the first pitcher from his college to ever make the big leagues on Wednesday. CLICK HERE:
COMPARE AND CONTRAST: Bubba Chandler is posting almost identical numbers as Paul Skenes did at Triple-A, so when will he get the call to Pittsburgh? CLICK HERE:
KIRBY LOADING: George Kirby, working back from injury with the Seattle Mariners, is expected to need a handful of rehab starts before making his return to the majors. How many starts will we see him get at the minor league level? CLICK HERE: