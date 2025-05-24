Kansas City Royals Reportedly Could Call Up Prized Prospect In a Matter of Weeks
Jac Caglianone might not be living in Omaha, Neb., long enough to send out change-of-address cards.
The No. 10 overall prospect in baseball, as ranked by MLB.com, could wind up with the Kansas City Royals by the end of June – despite being promoted to Triple-A Omaha just this week.
That’s according to Sam Dykstra of MLB.com, which on Saturday named Caglianone one of five minor league prospects on the verge of getting a call from their big league teams.
Entering action Saturday, Caglianone had played just four games at Omaha and had a .313 average and five hits – two of them homers – with five RBIs. He started his season with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, blasting nine home runs and eight doubles with 43 RBIs. He hit .321 with a .947 OPS in 38 games.
When will Caglianone arrive in Kansas City? As soon as the first baseman becomes skilled enough in right field – the Royals’ bigger need, per MLB.com:
“He’s still chasing on the high side and has been susceptible to curveballs and changeups through April and May, but he hits the ball so hard that it might not matter. Defensively, the former two-way Florida star opened the year as a primary first baseman but got his first start in right field on April 24. Two of his three Triple-A starts so far have been in that corner outfield spot.”
It’s been almost a year since Caglianone was last in Omaha, playing in the College World Series as a member of the Florida Gators. Since then, he’s been the No. 6 overall pick of the 2024 MLB Draft and has 71 minor league games to his credit.
Still, MLB.com predicts it won’t take a full season in the minors to get Caglianone to Kansas City.
“K.C. should prioritize getting him more work on the grass before throwing him into the deep end of the Majors,” MLB.com wrote. “That’ll give him more time to finetune the approach, but given how quickly he moved through Double-A because of his bat, Caglianone could be out of Triple-A by the end of June.”
