Kansas City Royals' Top Prospect: Monstrous Homers, Hot Bat Drive Growing Legend
How many games does it take to become a minor league legend?
In the case of Jac Caglianone, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the top prospect in the Kansas City Royals system and the No. 10 in baseball, let’s say six games.
That’s how long he’s been with the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers, promoted from Double-A Northwest Arkansas last Tuesday.
In those six games, he has five home runs, hitting them in the past four games, including a pair on Sunday. Since his arrival in Omaha, Caglianone is batting .346 (9-for-26) with 10 RBIs and 24 total bases. He has struck out just four times and has a 1.280 OPS.
His first home run on Sunday traveled 459 feet with an exit velocity of 108.6 mph.
On the season, he has a batting line of .326/.389/.607 and a .996 OPS between the two clubs. His combined total of 53 RBIs in 44 games leads the minor leagues.
This time last year, Caglianone was winding up his college career at Florida. The Royals selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
In his three seasons with the Gators, Caglianone hit .355 with 75 home runs and 189 RBIs. His senior season in 2024 was spectacular: a .419 average, 35 homers, 72 RBIs, 58 walks, 28 strikeouts, 217 total bases and an OPS of 1.419.
The fans in Kansas City likely are well aware of the growing legend of the 22-year-old Caglianone. With the Royals last in baseball in home runs (32) and worst in the American League in runs (179), Kansas City could use his infusion of offense.
The Royals enter the new week at 29-25 in the surprisingly competitive American League Central, with the Detroit Tigers in first place and the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Royals all holding wild card positions more than a quarter of the way through the season.
Caglianone, a first baseman, also has been working in the outfield to increase his versatility. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him roaming the Kauffman Stadium turf this summer during a pennant race for the Royals.
