Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony react to Mayer's long-awaited call up by Boston Red Sox
The reaction to Marcelo Mayer’s long-awaited promotion to the Boston Red Sox was sweet, short, sincere and swift – all at the same time.
Mayer, an infielder ranked as the No. 8 prospect in baseball and No. 2 in the Red Sox system, got the news Saturday that he was heading east from Triple-A Worcester to Boston. It came after Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman suffered a quad injury on Friday that manager Alex Cora said was “significant” and would keep the All-Star and World Series champion out for some time.
So, in comes Mayer. Reporters caught up with him Saturday after he was told to head an hour east along Interstate 90 and report to Fenway Park in time for Game 2 of Boston’s split doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles.
“I'm excited, I'm excited. It's been a pretty emotional 30 minutes,” he said as he lugged his gear toward his ride to Fenway, as shown on video posted by Katie Morrison-O’Day, a Worcester Red Sox beat writer.
He said hearing that he was going to the big leagues was “something I wish everybody could experience. … It's been something that I've been working towards my whole life ever since I started playing the game so today is the day, it's pretty surreal.”
Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell rode through the Red Sox farm system together and entered spring training as the Three Musketeers. Campbell left Florida for Boston with the Red Sox and is an everyday player. Anthony, the No. 1 prospect in baseball, awaits his turn in Worcester, with the Red Sox stacked at his outfield position.
Anthony sent his friend off with a post to his Instagram story, a photo of the two of them with the caption, “About time Go be you brother,” ended with a heart.
Mayer made it to Fenway Park in plenty of time for Game 2 and was inserted in the starting lineup, batting sixth and playing third base for the Red Sox.
The 22-year-old Mayer was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of high school in Chula Vista, Calif. On the season, he is hitting .271 with nine homers and 43 RBIs in 43 games. He has a .818 OPS.
