Keith Law of The Athletic Calls For Seattle Mariners to Deal Top 100 Prospect Cole Young
The Seattle Mariners will begin Spring Training on Feb. 12 when pitchers an catchers report to the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz.
The Mariners announced their 31 non-roster Spring Training invitees on Jan. 30 and among the list was top 100 prospect Cole Young.
Young is rumored to have a chance to compete for the second base spot. Even if he misses out on a spot on the 26-man roster, there's a chance that Seattle will call him up before the end of the summer.
But if the Mariners go the way one MLB writer thinks they should, then Young might be making his major league debut with another organization.
The Athletic's Keith Law went on the Brock & Salk Show on Seattle Sports on Jan. 30. And he sounded very adamant about Seattle dealing Young.
"I can't imagine they're not going to trade Cole Young at some point," Law said. "Nothing against him, but they got a billion middle infielders. And he's kind of just less exciting. He doesn't have the upside, the star potential of a (Colt) Emerson or of a (Felnin) Celesten. He's the guy I think other teams would value in trade. They got to get a bat if they want to contend this year. They have to do something to boost the offense. He's the name that's always jumped out at me. It's not that I've heard him in trade rumors, I'm just trying to take their front office perspective, looking at the system saying, 'Who's the guy who's good but who we could part with? And who other teams would also be willing to value?' That's the best way for them to get 2025 impact from the current farm system, is trading somebody."
Things have changed slightly since Law's comments on the Brock & Salk Show. The Mariners brought back infielder Jorge Polanco on a one-year, $7.75 million to play third base. That leaves second base as the only infield position that doesn't have a definitive starter yet. Odds are that it will go to 2024 Gold Glove-winner Dylan Moore. But Young is expected to get a look at the position and will compete with Michael Arroyo, Moore, Leo Rivas and Ryan Bliss.
Seattle could very well still trade a prospect to try and find a long-term solution at second or third base. Young, Arroyo, Emerson, Ben Williamson and Brock Rodden are all infield prospects who were invited to Spring Training. There's a chance the internal view of the minor league infielders could change by the time Opening Day starts on March 27, which could alter what prospects the team is willing to deal.
