Seattle Mariners Bring Back Infielder Jorge Polanco on 1-Year, $7.75 Million Deal
The Seattle Mariners have found an answer to one of the two remaining holes in their infield. And the solution is a familiar face.
The Mariners signed Jorge Polanco to a one-year deal worth $7.75 million, pending a physical. The deal includes a vesting player/mutual option with a $750,000 buyout for 2026 per MLB.com writer Mark Feinsand.
Polanco played for Seattle in 2024 after he was acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Twins during the prior offseason.
Polanco was the Mariners primary second baseman last season but dealt with a variety of injuries and struggled. He ended up hitting .213 with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs in 118 games played.
Polanco was on the injured list from May 27-June 24 with a hamstring injury. When he returned, he dealt with a nagging knee injury that he received surgery for in the offseason.
Seattle declined Polanco's $12 million club option after the season. But clearly the team is interested in seeing how he performs while healthy. But if Polanco put together a healthy season, it won't be at second base.
Per Seattle Times reporter Ryan Divish, Polanco will play third base for the Mariners in 2025.
That likely means either Cole Young, Ryan Bliss, Leo Rivas, Dylan Moore or some combination of those players will man second for Seattle in 2025.
There isn't a better option for third base available in free agency than Polanco. At least not one that fits with the team's self-imposed payroll constraints.
The defense at the hot corner will likely take a hit, even with a healthy Polanco. He's played a total of 180 innings at third in his 11-year career and will be tasked with replacing Josh Rojas, who put together a Gold Glove-caliber year at the position in 2024.
But offense was the biggest weakness for Seattle last year. And when Polanco is healthy and at his best, he's capable of hitting for average while putting up 15-20 home runs.
Polanco's a well-respected veteran who knows the team and most of the coaching staff. And if he can help bridge the gap to a long-term solution at the position while being an effective player, it will be a worthwhile reunion for him and the Mariners.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS ANNOUNCE NON-ROSTER SPRING TRAINING INVITEES: The Seattle Mariners will have 31 non-roster players competing in Spring Training in Peoria, Ariz. CLICK HERE
FANS CLAMOR FOR TEAM TO TRADE FOR FORMER INFIELDER JOSE CABALLERO: The Tampa Bay Rays recently signed Ha-Seong Kim to a two-year deal, which might open the door for the Seattle Mariners to bring back an infielder they traded not that long ago. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ICON FELIX HERNANDEZ EXPLAINS LOYALTY TO THE FRANCHISE: In a video posted to Seattle Mariners social media channels, Felix Hernandez spoke with closer Andres Munoz about his love for Seattle, his loyalty, the fans and more. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.