Chicago White Sox Top Hitting Prospect Earns Minor League Award
The accolades keep coming in for White Sox prospect Kyle Teel.
On Monday, he was named White Sox Minor League Player of the Month for May, as voted by a panel of Chicago-area media members. That came one week after being named International League Player of the Week.
Teel has gotten off to an impressive start in his first season in the White Sox minor league system. Across 22 games with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights in May, he reached base safely in 21 games and recorded at least one hit in 19 games. That equated to a 333/.444/.613/1.057 slash line with six doubles, five home runs, 14 RBI, 15 walks, 16 runs scored.
Among International League players in May, Teel ranked fifth in on-base percentage and OPS and seventh in slugging percentage. Dating back to April 10, Teel's 34-game on-base streak is the longest in the International League.
Teel's 2025 season has reflected well on a big move by the White Sox front office. The team acquired Teel – along with infielder Chase Meidroth, outfielder Braden Montgomery and pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez – in December as part of a trade with the Boston Red Sox for pitcher Garrett Crochet.
The Red Sox selected Teel, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound catcher, 14th overall in the in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Virginia. While logging 76 games at the Triple-A level, he has moved up to No. 2 among White Sox prospects and No. 28 in the MLB Pipeline rankings.
The White Sox recently traded catcher Matt Thaiss to the Tampa Bay Rays and activated catcher Korey Lee from the injured list. Lee and Quero will handle catching responsibilities for the White Sox moving forward, though the 23-year-old Teel is estimated by MLB.com to make his major league debut in 2025.
