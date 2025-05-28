Chicago White Sox Prospect Caleb Bonemer Succeeding In First Professional Season
Caleb Bonemer, 19, is one of the youngest players in the Chicago White Sox minor league system.
In White Sox historical terms, he was born on Oct. 5, 2005, the same day the White Sox defeated the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of the ALDS on their way to a World Series title. But youth hasn't limited Bonemer's success in his first season as a professional.
In Tuesday's game with the Single-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Bonemer finished a triple shy of the cycle and drove in all three runs in a 3-0 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs. Batting second and playing shortstop, Bonemer went 3-for-4 a run scored, one walk and a strikeout.
That raised Bonemer's slash line through 40 games and 182 plate appearances to .298/.434/.511/.945. He also has four home runs, 27 RBIs, 12 doubles, three triples, 14 stolen bases 32 walks and 40 strikeouts.
White Sox director of hitting Ryan Fuller has taken note of Bonemer's strong start.
"Really impressive. He is a low-maintenance guy," Fuller said. "His swing doesn't have a lot of moving parts, but [it's about] making sure they're consistent. The kid loves to work. And to be able to control the zone like he is, make good, hard contact at really productive angles and play a premium position, that's what you're looking for with those young guys."
The White Sox selected Bonemer, a 6-foot-1 right-hander, in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Okemos High School in Michigan. Though he's just one of five teenagers on the Cannon Ballers, he's tied for the team lead in home runs while ranking top five in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS.
Bonemer is also one of five teenagers ranked among the organization's top 30 prospects, coming in at No. 11, per the MLB Pipeline rankings. His Kannapolis teammate and fellow 19-year-old George Wolkow is one spot ahead of Bonemer at No. 10. Both are part of a youth movement in the minor leagues as the White Sox continue to rebuild.
