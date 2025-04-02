Livvy Dunne Takes Presumably Playful Jab at Minor League Cities in GQ Interview with Paul Skenes
Those of who go to Minor League Baseball games realize something: The games are immensely fun. Filled with wacky promotions and great baseball, the games provide affordable entertainment for the whole family.
Apparently superstar gymnast and social media influencer Livvy Dunne hasn't realized that yet.
In a wide-ranging interview with GQ Magazine, Dunne and her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates' ace Paul Skenes, talked about their careers, their relationship and much more. Dunne also took a shot, that we assume was playful, at the minors.
Pirates fans were thrilled at how quickly their new ace was advancing—and so was his girlfriend. “I’m actually very happy he flew through the minor leagues,” Livvy says. “Because some of those places were brutal.” (Let the record reflect that Paul Skenes here described Altoona as “beautiful.” Smart kid.)
Skenes, 22, is one of the best pitchers in baseball. The No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft in 2023, he made his debut early in 2024. He became an All-Star and won the National League Rookie of the Year award. He was a finalist for the Cy Young Award as well, falling short to Chris Sale of the Braves. He earned the Opening Day start for Pittsburgh this season, going 5.1 innings and striking out seven in a no-decision against the Miami Marlins.
He'll take the ball for Pittsburgh again on Wednesday as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
As for Dunne, she is still a member of the LSU gymnastics team and helped lead the Tigers to a national championship last year. One of the more recognizable college athletes around, she's featured in national commercials for brands like Vuori.
With this being her last year of collegiate eligibility, it remains to be seen what she'll do next, but we'll undoubtedly see her at the ballpark moving forward. She tells the magazine she'd like to do something in sports.
