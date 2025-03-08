Longtime Broadcaster For Chicago White Sox Affiliate Announces He's Leaving Booth
After 32 years, Curt Bloom is stepping aside as the voice of the Birmingham Barons, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
Bloom is a member of the Barons Hall of Fame and the Southern League Hall of Fame. He's said he's not retiring from broadcasting, as he'll still announce Auburn Basketball and high school football, but he is stepping away from this summer gig.
Bloom made the announcement recently and MiLB.com followed up with an article from Benjamin Hill.
Bloom, the longest-tenured broadcaster in Birmingham Barons history,announced at the end of last month that it “was time to get off the bus and let someone else take their turn” as the voice of one of Minor League Baseball’s most storied franchises. He's not retiring -- not by a long shot -- but his departure from the Barons marks the end of an era.
With 32 years under his belt, Bloom has seen some of the very best White Sox prospects come through his ballpark, and he also was broadcasting when Michael Jordan played for Birmingham in 1994.
Bloom even got his chance to be in the White Sox booth in 2022 as a fill-in replacement.
The Barons will begin their 2025 season on April 4. As for the White Sox, they are coming off the worst season in Modern Era history, going 41-121. They'll open up the regular season on March 27 against the Los Angeles Angels, who finished last in the American League West a season ago.
