Los Angeles Angels' Farm System Ranked Dead Last in MLB By The Athletic's Keith Law
The Los Angeles Angels, who haven't made the postseason in over a decade, may not have the brightest future ahead of them.
The Athletic's Keith Law ranked all 30 farm systems across MLB on Thursday, breaking them into seven distinct tiers. The Angels didn't just get placed in the seventh and final tier – they ranked No. 30 overall.
The Athletics, Atlanta Braves, and Houston Astros made up the rest of Tier 7.
Law noted that it hardly seems like Los Angeles is trying to foster a successful farm system, considering they have already fast-tracked their 2022 and 2023 first round picks – shortstop Zach Neto and first baseman Nolan Schanuel – to the big leagues. The win-now mentality of the Angels' front office is pushing them to develop prospects faster, Law said, with the goal of getting them to help out the MLB roster or serve as valuable trade pieces.
Right-handed pitcher Caden Dana was the only Angels prospect that snuck into Law's Top 100 earlier this week, coming in at No. 63. Even then, Dana made his MLB debut in 2024, posting a 9.58 ERA and 2.032 WHIP in three starts.
Dana went 9-7 with a 2.52 ERA, 0.943 WHIP and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in Double-A last year, skipping over Triple-A entirely, so there is still reason for optimism in regards to the 21-year-old righty.
While Law did not rank him, 22-year-old second baseman Christian Moore was slotted into the No. 68 spot in MLB Pipeline's preseason Top 100. Right-handed pitcher George Klassen, outfielder Nelson Rada and right-handed pitcher Ryan Johnson are among the organization's other top prospects.
If the Angels fail to make the postseason in 2025 or 2026, they might not have many reinforcements coming from within. The current group will have to do until their next few draft classes shape up, if they come together at all.
