Los Angeles Angels Send No. 2 Prospect Back to Triple-A in Surprising Move
The Los Angeles Angels optioned several players to Triple-A and minor league camp on Saturday, including No. 2 overall prospect Caden Dana.
Per the organization's PR department on social media:
The #Angels have optioned LHP Sam Aldegheri, OF Gustavo Campero, RHP Caden Dana, LHP Jack Dashwood and INF Niko Kavadas to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Additionally, RHP Connor Brogdon, RHP Michael Darrell-Hicks, RHP José Fermin, INF Cole Fontenelle, LHP Victor González, INF Denzer Guzman, INF Carter Kieboom, RHP George Klassen, LHP Samy Natera, OF Nelson Rada and C Sebastián Rivero have been reassigned to minor league camp.
Dana, 21, was an 11th-round pick of the Angels in 2022 and made his major league debut last year, going 1-2 with a 9.58 ERA in three starts. Though he was hit around in his first taste of the big leagues, some felt he was going to start the year in the majors, but that's not the case.
The Angels will apparently go with Yusei Kikuchi, Reid Detmers, Tyler Anderson and Kyle Hendricks in the rotation, while the fifth spot will come down to a competition.
Dana went 9-7 last year at Double-A Rocket City, pitching to a 2.52 ERA in 23 starts.
The Halos are coming off a year in which they finished last in the American League West, but they are hoping that additions of Kikuchi, Jorge Soler, Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada and Kenley Jansen help reverse their fortunes.
The regular season opens up on March 27 as the Angels take on the Chicago White Sox.
