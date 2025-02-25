Los Angeles Dodgers' Celebrated Offseason Addition Could Find Himself in Minors to Start Season
Ballyhooed offseason signee Hyeseong Kim still has work to do and might not make the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Opening Day roster, meaning he could be headed for the minor leagues.
That’s according to Jack Harris, the Dodgers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times, who posted this to social media site X on Tuesday:
“Dave Roberts left open the possibility of Hyeseong Kim starting the season in the minors, as he continues to make swing adjustments coming over from Korea,” Harris posted. “GM Brandon Gomes has also been non-committal about where Kim will begin the season Still a lot of time left in camp before any final decisions are made, but something to monitor as the Dodgers evaluate their roster over the rest of spring”
Kim, a star in the Korea Baseball Organization, signed with the Dodgers in January on a three-year, $12.5 million deal. An option for the 2028-29 season could increase the total to $22 million.
He picked the World Series champion Dodgers over teams that include the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels.
The Dodgers have a packed roster, and the middle infielder – who is doing some work in the outfield – could have trouble claiming a position.
Kim, 26, spent eight seasons with the Kiwoom Heroes. He has a .304 career average and last season, slashed .326/.383/.458 with 11 homers, 75 RBIs and 30 stolen bases.
He’s off to a slow start with the Dodgers. In three spring training games, he is 1-for-6 at the plate with two walks and two strikeouts.
