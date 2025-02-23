Washington Nationals' Top Prospect Has Electric Start to Spring Training
Dylan Crews flashed the talent Sunday that convinced the Washington Nationals to select him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft.
In the Nationals’ 11-6 spring training win over the New York Mets in West Palm Beach, Fla., Crews hit a triple, walked, scored two runs and stole a base.
All by the third inning.
After Crews flew out in the fourth inning, manager Dave Martinez lifted Crews for a defensive replacement in the outfield in the fifth inning, a job well done.
It was the second appearance for Crews, 22, who was 1-for-2 Saturday from the leadoff spot for the Nationals in spring training opener, a 6-3 victory against the Houston Astros.
He is expected to start in right field this season after getting a taste of the major leagues in 2024. He appeared in 31 games for the Nationals after his Aug. 26 debut.
In his limited sample, Crews batted .218, with five doubles, a triple, three home runs, eight RBIs and 12 stolen bases. And it was just enough of a taste to help him learn what life is like in the major leagues.
“Last year was kind of like a year where I was trying to figure out routines and everything, just figuring out what I need to do to be a part of the team, really,” Crews told MLB.com this week. “But I feel like this year, I have a good feeling of what to do and how the whole thing operates. Now, it's just full go from here. I know what to expect and what I’ve got to do to be prepared for the season.”
Crews is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline.
And that makes him No. 1 in the Washington farm system, although Martinez expects he’ll be contributing with the big club.
“He’s going to play exceptional defense, he runs the bases well, so I’m looking forward to getting him here for hopefully the whole year and seeing what he can do,” the Washington skipper told MLB.com. “He definitely is going to help us win games.”
Related MiLB Stories
FUTURE STARS: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox have a sparkling collection of rising players at their shared Cactus League complex. CLICK HERE:
RECOVERING: Milwaukee Brewers' Well-Regarded Pitching Prospect to Start Season on 60-Day Injured List CLICK HERE:
RETURNING: Buffalo Bisons bring back manager who could make history to run Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate CLICK HERE: