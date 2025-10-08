Los Angeles Dodgers Have Two Of MLB's Top 20 Prospects
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in a good position. They lead the National League Division Series 2-0 over the Philadelphia Phillies and are one win away from the NLCS for the seventh time in the last 13 years.
They went 93-69 during the regular season and were by far one of Major League Baseball's best teams. Now they are trying to defend their World Series title. But there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the future for this team.
The team drafts and develops their prospects well, and on Sam Dykstra's updated Top 100 prospects list, the Dodgers had two players in the Top 20, outfielders Josue De Paula and Zyhir Hope.
Dodgers Have A Bright Future With Top Prospects
"Dodgers officials routinely describe De Paula as the most advanced young hitter their organization has had in years. The second cousin of former NBA guards Stephon Marbury and Sebastian Telfair, he was born in Brooklyn before moving to the Dominican Republic and signing from there for $397,500 in 2022," said MLB Pipeline.
"After Hope didn't get picked during the first two days of the 2023 Draft because he hadn't played much on the high school showcase circuit and appeared to be strongly committed to North Carolina, the Dodgers planned to take him in the 11th round. The Cubs beat them to the punch and signed Hope for $400,000 (fifth-round money), then dealt him and lefty pitching prospect Jackson Ferris to Los Angeles six months later in exchange for Michael Busch and Yency Almonte.
Hope made it up to Double-A Tulsa this season, slashing .266/.376/.428 with 13 home runs, 80 RBI and an .804 OPS. DePaula also found his way up to Double-A in 2025, slashing .250/.391/.400 with 12 home runs, 44 RBI and a .791 OPS.
Both outfielders have a bright future. There are more Dodgers players on the Top 100 list, but these two were the ones that made it into the Top 20. The Dodgers have a very strong farm system that will help them compete and supplement their stacked roster of superstars. They are able to spend big and draft and develop very effectively.
It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for these two prospects. The Dodgers have a lot to look forward to with both De Paula and Hope.
