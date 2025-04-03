Los Angeles Dodgers' Key Rotation Piece Back in Action at Triple-A Following Spring Injury
Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin is expected to take the mound with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets on Thursday.
Gonsolin was placed on the 15-day injured list to start the season after hurting his back in a weightlifting incident during spring training.
It is expected he will pitch two innings against the El Paso Chihuahuas, the top San Diego Padres affiliate.
Gonsolin underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2023 and missed last season.
He told SportsNet LA last week that the back injury was a speed bump in what otherwise was turning into a positive spring for him.
Manager Dave Roberts liked what he saw of Gonsolin enough in the spring that he’s already said that when the pitcher is ready, he’ll be in the starting rotation. The Dodgers have been thinking about a six-man rotation led by two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Shohei Ohtani and Clayton Kershaw also are throwing again.
“There’s been a lot of talk about the six-man rotation, and I think having that opportunity to come in and just fill in as the sixth man … it’s just a cool feeling,” Gonsolin said. “Knowing that takes away a little bit of the pressure of trying to overly perform as I build up.”
If Roberts gets back the pre-injury Gonsolin, he’ll be very happy. In five seasons with the Dodgers, the 30-year-old is 34-11 with a 3.19 ERA in 79 games (71 starts). He has pitched 375.2 innings.
He was an All-Star in 2022 when he finished 16-1 with a 2.34 and a .941 winning percentage that led the major leagues.
The Dodgers won the World Series last season despite being plagued by injuries to the pitching staff. Having Gonsolin back certainly will give Roberts more safety in numbers.
