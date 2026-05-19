Mariners' Colt Emerson Produces Memorable Moment in Second MLB Game

Seattle Mariners infielder Colt Emerson ended his second game in the big leagues with an exclamation point.

Emerson, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 overall prospect at this point in 2026, collected his first major league hit and home run on the same swing in Seattle's 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday. With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Mariners leading 3-1, the 20-year-old won a seven-pitch battle against veteran reliever Trevor Richards by poking a 2-2 changeup just over the right field wall for a three-run blast. The top prospect's first MLB homer only traveled 344 feet and came off the bat at 97.2 mph, but the three insurance runs he provided counted all the same.

With his first big league hit and homer both out of the way now, many Mariners fans will likely be interested to see what Emerson has in store next. And Monday's signature moment is likely the first of many in what Seattle undoubtedly hopes will be a long, productive career for the young infielder.

This is just the beginning for Colt Emerson

May 18, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Colt Emerson (4) hits a 3-run home run and his first MLB hit against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Emerson may have just introduced himself to some baseball fans around the world with his first big league homer. But for those who are more tuned in to the news surrounding the top prospects in the game, the 20-year-old has been generating plenty of buzz since the spring when he signed an eight-year, $95 million contract extension before he even reached the majors.

The Mariners called up the 2023 first-round draft pick on Sunday after former St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan was placed on the injured list due to a left groin muscle strain. And according to Mariners general manager Justin Hollander, Emerson is expected to receive most of the playing time at third base for Seattle while Donovan is on the shelf.

Even though he's mostly played shortstop so far in his minor league career, Emerson now has the chance to put his skillset on display and get his feet wet in the majors. Whether he's in the big leagues for a few weeks or the rest of the season, many Seattle fans will be curious to see what the top prospect does with this opportunity.