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Mariners Reportedly Make Massive Commitment to Top Prospect Colt Emerson

This could have a ripple effect for other big-name prospects, too
Justin Binkowski|
Feb 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Colt Emerson against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Colt Emerson against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

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Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are reportedly set to sign one of their top prospects to a significant deal before they've even played in an official big league game.

Colt Emerson, Seattle's No. 1 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 7 overall prospect for 2026, has agreed to an eight-year, $95 million contract extension with the Mariners, according to MLB insider Robert Murray. The extension reportedly "includes a ninth-year club option, a full no-trade clause and escalators that can bring it north of $130 million."

While the Mariners have yet to confirm the extension, it would reportedly be a record-setting deal for a prospect who hasn't made their major league debut. Emerson was Seattle's first-round draft pick in 2023, and the 20-year-old has played just nine Triple-A games to date, including three this season. But, clearly, the Mariners view the lefty-swinging infielder as a big part of their future if they're prepared to make this sort of financial commitment to a prospect who's yet to appear in the big leagues.

What Colt Emerson's reported extension with Mariners could mean for other top prospects, like Konnor Griffin

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin
Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) hits a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Emerson's reported record-setting deal with the Mariners isn't even the first extension signed by a notable prospect this week. The Milwaukee Brewers signed shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt to an eight-year, $50.75 million extension on Monday, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The 21-year-old hit .238 in 120 Double-A games last year and just made his Triple-A debut at the start of the 2026 season.

These reported deals could set the stage for other big-name prospects to sign lucrative extensions before their major league debuts. Most notably, the Pittsburgh Pirates have already reportedly shown interest in working out a long-term contract with the No. 1 prospect in baseball, Konnor Griffin. That potential deal could be "as long as nine years and more than $100 million," according to MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo and Jared Greenspan, which would already break the record just set by Emerson's reported extension.

Major league teams signing prospects to long-term extensions isn't a novel idea. But based on the reported deals for Emerson and Pratt, as well as a potential extension in the works for Griffin, the concept might become even more common.

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Justin Binkowski
JUSTIN BINKOWSKI

Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.

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