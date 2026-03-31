Mariners Reportedly Make Massive Commitment to Top Prospect Colt Emerson

The Seattle Mariners are reportedly set to sign one of their top prospects to a significant deal before they've even played in an official big league game.

Colt Emerson, Seattle's No. 1 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 7 overall prospect for 2026, has agreed to an eight-year, $95 million contract extension with the Mariners, according to MLB insider Robert Murray. The extension reportedly "includes a ninth-year club option, a full no-trade clause and escalators that can bring it north of $130 million."

While the Mariners have yet to confirm the extension, it would reportedly be a record-setting deal for a prospect who hasn't made their major league debut. Emerson was Seattle's first-round draft pick in 2023, and the 20-year-old has played just nine Triple-A games to date, including three this season. But, clearly, the Mariners view the lefty-swinging infielder as a big part of their future if they're prepared to make this sort of financial commitment to a prospect who's yet to appear in the big leagues.

What Colt Emerson's reported extension with Mariners could mean for other top prospects, like Konnor Griffin

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) hits a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Emerson's reported record-setting deal with the Mariners isn't even the first extension signed by a notable prospect this week. The Milwaukee Brewers signed shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt to an eight-year, $50.75 million extension on Monday, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The 21-year-old hit .238 in 120 Double-A games last year and just made his Triple-A debut at the start of the 2026 season.

These reported deals could set the stage for other big-name prospects to sign lucrative extensions before their major league debuts. Most notably, the Pittsburgh Pirates have already reportedly shown interest in working out a long-term contract with the No. 1 prospect in baseball, Konnor Griffin. That potential deal could be "as long as nine years and more than $100 million," according to MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo and Jared Greenspan, which would already break the record just set by Emerson's reported extension.

Major league teams signing prospects to long-term extensions isn't a novel idea. But based on the reported deals for Emerson and Pratt, as well as a potential extension in the works for Griffin, the concept might become even more common.