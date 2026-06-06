Mariners' Kade Anderson Doesn't Have Much Left to Prove in Double-A

The Seattle Mariners' top pitching prospect, left-hander Kade Anderson, just tossed his latest gem in Double-A. And while the young southpaw is only 10 games into his minor league career, it's quickly starting to seem like he's ready to move up to the next level.

Anderson, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 overall prospect for 2026, twirled five nearly flawless innings for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers on Friday. The 21-year-old gave up no runs and allowed just one hit while striking out nine in Arkansas' 6-0 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks, the Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. This marks the third consecutive scoreless outing for the 2025 third-overall draft pick.

Through the first 10 starts of his professional career, Anderson now has a 1.29 ERA. He's given up just seven runs, which is the same number of walks he's allowed on the season. The lefty has also racked up 76 strikeouts in 49 innings. It seems like the only question that remains is how long the Mariners plan to keep the former Louisiana State University standout in Double-A, or the minors in general.

A Kade Anderson promotion should be on the horizon

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers starting pitcher Kade Anderson (32) throws against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

With how dominant Anderson has looked so far in his first full season of minor league action, it might be easy to forget he was still pitching in college at this time last year. The 21-year-old posted impressive numbers at LSU in 2025, producing a 12-1 record with a 3.18 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 119 innings. That undoubtedly contributed to the Mariners selecting the southpaw with the third pick in last July's draft, only behind Washington Nationals shortstop prospect Eli Willits and Los Angeles Angels right-handed pitcher Tyler Bremner.

And since then, all Anderson has done is shine in Seattle's farm system. The Mariners clearly thought highly enough of the young lefty to have him skip the lower minor league levels and immediately begin his career at Double-A. It seems like only a matter of time before he's toeing the slab in Triple-A, or even the majors.

The Mariners are currently in first place in the American League West with a 33-31 record, but they already have six starters for a five-man rotation. If Anderson continues to dominate in the minors, it'll be interesting to see if Seattle considers calling up its top prospect as a potential late-season weapon out of the bullpen.