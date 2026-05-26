Mariners Have Trade Deadline Gold for Pitching-Needy Teams

If you're a club looking to add some pitching this season before the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline, the team you should be circling right now is the Seattle Mariners.

First and foremost, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported on May 15 that the Mariners could "entertain" the idea of trading a starting pitcher before the deadline because of the fact that the team now has six healthy starters and an odd set-up. With the rotation full, we've seen Bryce Miller and Luis Castillo stacked together in games. On paper, it sounds like a good idea. But the two clearly don't sound very happy about the roles they currently find themselves in.

On Monday, Castillo got the start and pitched four shutout innings and struck out six batters while allowing just two base hits. While this is the case, he was yanked in favor of Miller. Clearly, he was frustrated afterward.

Another look at Luis Castillo after learning that his night was done.



Can’t recall ever seeing this kind of frustration in his nearly four years with the Mariners.



"We knew that was part of the plan, and you've got to respect what his decision was." pic.twitter.com/goDRAmc262 — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 26, 2026

Seattle Should Look To Make A Deal

May 14, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo (58) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

After the game, Miller was asked about the situation and he said it's "not very comfortable."

"This set-up's not very comfortable," Miller said. "But like I said, at the end of the day, I get to come out and pitch in the big leagues. Something that I've dreamed about my whole life. So, would I rather start the game? Yeah, but any time I can be on the mound in the big leagues I'll be grateful for it."

So, a few weeks ago Rosenthal said the club could "entertain" the idea of making a move and now neither of the guys clearly loves the role they find themselves in. If you're a team looking for pitching, look no further than Seattle. Landing someone like Miller would be a dream. He's 27 years old and now has a 2.25 ERA in three appearances this season. He's under team control through the 2029 season, so don't expect to see him on the move.

Castillo, on the other hand, is under contract for one more season in 2027 before a vesting option in 2028. If someone is going to get moved, he seems far more likely, especially because of the fact that he will make over $24 million next year.

Trade deadline chatter has started early. The deadline won't be here until Aug. 3, but conversations are being had around the league. The Mariners have a surplus of pitching and could use another bat. Flipping a hurler could help with that.