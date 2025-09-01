Mariners Making Playoff Push With No. 4 Prospect On The Roster
The Seattle Mariners are a team right in the mix for a playoff spot and took a step to give the organization more depth in the big leagues on Monday.
With rosters expanding from 26 to 28 players, the Mariners announced that they are promoting No. 4 prospect Harry Ford to help out for the playoff push.
"Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today the following roster moves: Harry Ford (#5), C, selected from Triple-A Tacoma," the Mariners announced. " Luke Jackson (#77), RHP, selected from Triple-A Tacoma. Leo Rivas, INF, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Sauryn Lao, RHP, designated for assignment. Donovan Solano, INF, released from roster. The Mariners 40-man roster remains full at 40 players and Seattle’s 28-man active roster is now at 27 players (28 including Victor Robles).
The Mariners announced a big-time promotion announcement with Harry Ford
"Ford, 22, will make his Major League debut when he first appears in a game. In 97 games with Triple-A Tacoma this season, the top prospect is batting .283 (106x374) with 68 runs, 18 doubles, 16 home runs, 74 RBI, 74 walks and 7 stolen bases, getting on base at a .408 clip, slugging .460 with an .868 OPS. With Ford added to the roster, Seattle has its first round draft selection from 5 consecutive drafts on the active roster: RHP Logan Gilbert (2018), RHP George Kirby (2019), RHP Emerson Hancock (2020), C Harry Ford (2021) and INF Cole Young (2022)."
Ford appeared in 97 games down in Triple-A and slashed .283/.408/.460 with 16 home runs, 74 RBIs, and 18 doubles.
So, why now? The Mariners are pretty set at catcher from the perspective that Cal Raleigh is having a historic season. He has appeared in a league-leading 103 games at catcher this season. He also has played 31 games as the Mariners' designated hitter.
Right now, the Mariners have the third American League Wild Card spot. The promotion of Ford gives the Mariners another option to help get Raleigh off of his feet. If the Mariners are going to earn a playoff spot, and maybe even the top spot in the American League West, they need Raleigh at his best. Having Ford on the roster at least gives the team more depth at catcher so maybe they could use him as DH a bit more.
