Reports: Cincinnati Reds Promoting No. 1 Prospect Sal Stewart For Playoff Push
It sounds like the Cincinnati Reds are going to give one of the most interesting propsects in baseball a shot at the big league level.
Reds No. 1 prospect Sal Stewart has been tearing the cover off of the ball down with the Triple-A Louisville Bats and reportedly will be promoted by the Reds on Monday, per MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.
"The Reds have long felt that top prospect Sal Stewart's hitting approach would play in the Majors. They saw it at Spring Training this year during Stewart's first big league camp," Sheldon said. "Beginning on Monday, Cincinnati will see what Stewart can do in games that are real. A source told MLB.com on Sunday that the 21-year-old slugging infielder will be called up from Triple-A Louisville once the roster can expand by two players on Monday for September.
The Reds reportedly made a big decision on Sunday
"The Reds have not made a formal announcement. Besides Stewart, it is believed that the other call-up will be a pitcher. Stewart is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 1 Reds prospect and the No. 31 overall prospect in baseball."
Stewart has seen time at second base, third base, and designated hitter down in the minors this season. Overall, he has played in 118 games this season and is slashing .309/.383/.524 with 20 home runs, 80 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, 34 doubles, 78 runs scored.
He has played in 38 games this season at the Triple-A level and he has slashed .315/.394/.629 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs. Thats some pretty wild production for the small sample size.
As of writing, the news hasn't been officially announced by the Reds.
Stewart was selected with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Reds and has been working his way up since. He was drafted out of high school and is just 21 years old. Right now, the Reds have a 69-68 record. Maybe this promotion could be the firepower the club needs to help down the stretch.
