Mariners Pitching Prospect Ryan Sloan Delivers Masterful Performance in Double-A

Two of the Seattle Mariners' top prospects, infielder Colt Emerson and left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson, have been garnering a ton of attention so far this year. But on Saturday, it was right-handed pitching prospect Ryan Sloan's turn to steal the show with a lights-out appearance in Double-A.

Sloan, Seattle's No. 3 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 21 overall prospect for 2026, twirled an absolute gem in the Double-A Arkansas Travelers' latest game. The 20-year-old tossed six perfect innings with 11 strikeouts in Arkansas' 7-3 victory over the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. He needed just 61 pitches to get through his flawless outing, too.

This was undoubtedly Sloan's best performance so far in 2026. It was his first start of the year in which he threw more than five innings, as well as his first game of the season with double-digit strikeouts. And many Mariners fans will be curious to see how the 2024 second-round draft pick builds on his dominant showing on Saturday.

Ryan Sloan and Kade Anderson form a dangerous one-two punch in the Mariners' Double-A rotation

Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Kade Anderson is drafted by the Seattle Mariners with the third pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Sloan's stellar start came on the heels of Anderson's own strong outing against Frisco. The 2025 third-overall draft pick twirled 5 1/3 scoreless innings on Friday, allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out nine. That now gives the southpaw a 1.43 ERA with 67 strikeouts through the first nine starts and 44 innings pitched of his minor league career.

While Anderson has been dominating on the mound to start the 2026 campaign, Sloan has faced some adversity in his first stint in Double-A. After his latest performance, the 20-year-old now has a 4.34 ERA in nine starts this year with 49 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings. This follows the young righty's first season of pro ball last year, when he posted a 3.73 ERA with 90 strikeouts in 82 innings thrown and 21 starts across two minor league levels.

As the top two pitching prospects in Seattle's farm system, Sloan and Anderson are expected to play a big role in the organization's future. The Mariners are already known for having a strong starting pitching staff, though. That means, as of now, there's no immediate need to rush either young hurler's development in the minors.