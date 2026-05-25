Colt Emerson Joins Ken Griffey Jr., Alex Rodriguez in Mariners' History

The Seattle Mariners' top prospect, infielder Colt Emerson, just turned in his best offensive performance through the first seven games of his major league career. And in doing so, the 20-year-old added his name to a list that also features two of the franchise's legendary stars.

Emerson, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 overall prospect for 2026, went 4-for-4 with three doubles, an RBI, and a run scored in the Mariners' 8-6 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. He became the third Seattle player who's 20 years old or younger to produce a four-hit game, according to MLB Pipeline. And the only other Mariners to do that are Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and three-time MVP Álex Rodríguez.

After his four-hit showing on Sunday, Emerson is now 6-for-21 at the plate to start his MLB career. This was also the first multi-hit performance in the top prospect's first seven big league games. Many Mariners fans will certainly be hoping that this could ignite an offensive hot streak for the young infielder.

Mariners fans wouldn't mind seeing more games like this from Colt Emerson

May 20, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Colt Emerson (4) attempts to turn a double play after forcing out Chicago White Sox right fielder Jarred Kelenic (24) at second base during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Being on a short list of names that features Griffey and Rodríguez is undoubtedly an impressive accomplishment for Emerson. But based on the massive contract extension he signed in the spring and some of the comments shared by Seattle's front office, the Mariners likely expect this to be the first of many noteworthy moments in the young infielder's big league career.

Emerson began the season at Triple-A, where he hit .255 with seven home runs, 26 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases in 38 games. Seattle then called up its top prospect one week ago after infielder Brendan Donovan was placed on the injured list. And the 20-year-old immediately introduced himself to the fan base at large by hitting his first big league homer in his second game.

At first, it seemed like the 2023 first-round draft pick was mostly going to play third base in Donovan's absence. But then, veteran infielder J.P. Crawford suggested that he could move over to third base to allow Emerson to play shortstop, which is where he's made most of his defensive appearances in the minors. So far, the rookie has played five games at third base and two at shortstop in his first week of big league action.

Regardless of where he's playing defensively, though, many Seattle fans are likely excited to see what Emerson can do in his first stint in the majors.