Pirates Reportedly Push to Lock Up Konnor Griffin Before Major League Debut

The Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly considering a historic move that would keep their top prospect with the franchise for a long time.

The Pirates have spoken to shortstop Konnor Griffin about potentially signing a long-term deal with the team before he even plays in his first official major league game, according to MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo. The report, written by Jared Greenspan, claims a source told Mayo the extension could be "as long as nine years and more than $100 million."

Griffin, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 overall prospect heading into 2026, has been trying to state his case this spring to crack Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster. The 19-year-old only has seven hits in 41 spring training at-bats, but four of those hits have been home runs. The 2024 first-round draft pick has also played just one full season of minor league baseball, with only 21 Double-A appearances and no Triple-A experience yet.

Regardless, these reported extension discussions at least suggest the Pirates may be willing to spend big to lock up the future of their franchise.

What reported Konnor Griffin contract talks could mean for Pirates' other young stars

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) watches from the dugout in the sixth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. The Reds won, 2-1. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There have been other highly touted prospects who have signed massive long-term deals in recent years. Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll inked an eight-year, $111 million extension in 2023 after playing just 32 big league games in 2022. The Boston Red Sox and Roman Anthony agreed to an eight-year, $130 million extension last year after the outfielder appeared in 46 major league games.

The difference between those players and Griffin, though, is that the future Pirates star has yet to play in the majors. Pittsburgh hasn't even officially confirmed yet whether the 19-year-old will start the 2026 season in the big leagues. But, at the very least, the report that the Pirates are even contemplating signing Griffin to a long-term deal is big news for Pittsburgh fans and the organization's other young stars.

The Pirates aren't exactly known for spending a ton of money in free agency, but they have agreed to contract extensions with players like Bryan Reynolds and Mitch Keller in recent years. If Pittsburgh reaches a long-term deal with Griffin, star pitcher Paul Skenes and top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler could, in theory, be next.

That might be wishful thinking for Pirates fans, however. For now, they'll certainly be keeping a close eye on how this extension situation unfolds for Griffin, as well as whether the promising prospect is in the big league lineup on Opening Day.