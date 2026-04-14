Mariners' Top Prospect Colt Emerson on Verge of MLB Debut, Exec Suggests

The Seattle Mariners' top prospect, infielder Colt Emerson, could be set to make his major league debut soon, at least based on recent comments from one of the team's executives.

Emerson, MLB Pipeline's No. 7 overall prospect for 2026, made headlines at the end of March after signing an eight-year, $95 million contract extension despite still being in the minors. And now, during a recent MLB Network segment, Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto hinted at the young shortstop possibly making his big league debut within the next few months.

"He's as close as they come," Dipoto said when asked how far away Emerson is from the majors. "It's why we did what we did with the contract. Colt is trending toward a 20-year-old debut. He doesn't turn 21 until July. Generally speaking, young players who get to the big leagues that soon, who are as well-rounded and polished as Colt is, tend to play long careers."

Dipoto saying Emerson is "trending toward a 20-year-old debut" obviously doesn't confirm that the Mariners will call him up before he turns 21 on July 20. But, at the very least, this is further proof that the organization clearly thinks very highly of the lefty-swinging infielder and expects him to be an impact player in the big leagues soon.

What should Mariners fans expect from Colt Emerson in 2026?

Feb 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Colt Emerson against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Emerson was Seattle's first-round draft pick in 2023. Similar to other top prospects across the league, the 20-year-old has quickly climbed through the Mariners' farm system. He played just 34 games at Double-A and is currently at 19 games in Triple-A, 13 of which have come this year.

In 2025, Emerson hit .285 with 16 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases in 130 games across three minor league levels. So far this year, the lefty-swinging infielder is 13-for-49 in 13 Triple-A games with one homer. Notably, though, he has 17 strikeouts and just two walks on the season.

The Mariners also don't seem to have an immediate need for another infielder with Brendan Donovan at third base, J.P. Crawford at shortstop, and 2022 first-round pick Cole Young at second base. Regardless, based on Dipoto's recent comments, it wouldn't be surprising if Emerson is making his MLB debut at some point this year.