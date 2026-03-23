Mets' Carson Benge Shares Mindset With Opening Day Decision Looming

The New York Mets massively revamped their lineup heading into the 2026 season. But one question that remains is whether the team's top position player prospect will be on the Opening Day roster.

Outfielder Carson Benge, MLB Pipeline's No. 16 overall prospect for 2026, recently shared his thoughts on waiting to find out if he's starting the year in the majors or minors. "I have no clue," Benge said in a video posted by SportsNet New York (SNY) when asked if he knows whether he's on the Mets' Opening Day roster. "I still have no clue. I'll just be patient. I've waited this long, I can wait a little longer."

Despite the uncertainty, the 2024 first-round draft pick explained how he's feeling as spring training comes to a close. "I'm excited," Benge said. "Excited to get out of here and go play some ball, wherever that may be."

Regardless of where he's starting the year, the 23-year-old added that he's proud of how he went about his business this spring. "I'm happy that I carried myself in a really good way and I showed everyone what kind of person I am," Benge said. "I feel like that's what spoke the loudest for me."

Mets' latest injury update should help Carson Benge's case for Opening Day roster

Mar 13, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets right fielder Carson Benge (93) hits an RBI single against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While Benge certainly sounded like a seasoned pro in his recent interview, the 23-year-old only has one full season of minor league action under his belt. The lefty-swinging outfielder hit .281 with 15 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases in 116 games across three minor league levels last year. Add in his 15 hits in 41 at-bats this spring, and it seems like Benge has done enough at the plate to put himself in a solid spot to be considered for the Mets' Opening Day roster.

In addition to Benge's own offensive production in spring training, veteran outfielder Mike Tauchman recently suffered a meniscus tear. That could further improve the top prospect's chances of not only making the big league roster, but also being named New York's starting right fielder on Opening Day. But, for now, Benge and Mets fans will be patiently waiting for the organization to officially announce where the young outfielder will be playing to begin the season.