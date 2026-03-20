Mets' Top Prospect Reportedly Expected to Make Opening Day Roster

One of the New York Mets' top prospects is set to be a part of the team's Opening Day roster, at least according to one well-known MLB insider.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post explained in a recent video why he believes outfielder Carson Benge will be in the big leagues to start the year, even though the Mets have not officially confirmed where their No. 2 prospect will play to begin the 2026 season. "Carson Benge has made this team," Sherman said. "The Mets have not announced that officially, and unless the Mets are committed to a Tauchman-Taylor combination in right field, then Benge is gonna make it."

Sherman continued by discussing Benge's success in spring training, where he's posted a .412 batting average with 14 hits in 34 at-bats at the time of publication. "It's not just that the numbers are good, and the numbers are very good," Sherman said. "But numbers could be deceiving in spring. If you watch Benge play baseball, he looks like he belongs with a major league group. He moves that way on the field. He moves that way among his teammates."

What should Mets fans expect from Carson Benge in 2026?

Feb 18, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets outfielder Carson Benge (93) chases a fly ball during spring training workouts at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

While many Mets fans are likely excited about the thought of Benge cracking the Opening Day roster, they'll still want to wait for official confirmation from the organization. But as Sherman pointed out, unless New York plans to use Mike Tauchman or Tyrone Taylor in the outfield over Benge, the 23-year-old may have done enough this spring to begin the season as the Mets' starting right fielder.

Benge, MLB Pipeline's No. 16 overall prospect for 2026, was the Mets' first-round draft pick in 2024. The lefty-swinging outfielder climbed from High-A Brooklyn to Triple-A during his first full minor league season last year, hitting .281 with 15 home runs and 22 stolen bases in 116 games across three levels. Add in his offensive numbers from this spring, and it's easy to see what all the hype is about.

In his video, Sherman also outlined the potential benefits for the Mets if Benge remains in the majors all year and wins the National League Rookie of the Year Award. The outfielder would likely be competing against his own teammate, right-handed pitcher Nolan McLean, for that honor, among other rookies. But that's a long way off, and Benge still has to make the Opening Day roster first.