Mets Catcher Listed As Team's Best Prospect Competing In AFL
The New York Mets are fighting to secure the third National League Wild Card spot and have four games remaining on the 2025 regular season schedule, with the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks breathing down their necks for the final spot. But even if they are unable to secure the last Wild Card spot, they have some very exciting prospects in their minor league system, some of which are headed to the Arizona Fall League.
The AFL takes place around the same time as the postseason, and teams get a chance to have a look at some of their top prospects that need extra reps or are trying to make up for lost time due to an injury.
Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com listed each team's best prospect heading to the AFL, and for the Mets it was catcher Chris Suero, who can also play a little first base and outfield.
Mets No. 15 Prospect Ranked Team's Best In AFL
"A Bronx native, Suero signed with the Mets for $10,000 out of the Dominican Republic in March 2022, and now, he’s one of the most interesting prospects in a loaded New York system. He shows plus speed in his 5-foot-11 frame, leading to a career-high 35 steals between High-A and Double-A this season, but the bulk of his work remains at catcher – a rarity for someone with those wheels. He also set a new best with 16 homers but will have to prove he can make enough contact to get to at least average pop. He also saw time in left field and first base this season, giving Scottsdale some roster flexibility."
Suero was an undrafted free agent who was signed by the Mets back in 2022. He made his way up to Double-A Binghampton by the end of the 2025 season. He slashed .233/.379/.407 and posted a .786 OPS while also logging 154 total bases and picking up 88 hits in 378 at-bats.
He provides power from the right side of the plate and is quickly rising through the farm system. Perhaps if he performs well in the AFL in the coming weeks, the Mets will want to get a better look at him in Triple-A Port St. Lucie next season, and he could at some point factor into the Major League plans.
