Mets Promote Top Prospect to Triple-A After Dominant Double-A Stint

One of the New York Mets' top position player prospects is now just one minor league level away from making his MLB debut.

A.J. Ewing, New York's No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been called up from the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies to the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, the teams announced on Monday. The 21-year-old started the season hitting .349 with two home runs, seven RBIs, and 12 stolen bases in 18 Double-A games. The 2023 fourth-round draft pick played in 28 games for Binghamton last year, which means he'll make his Triple-A debut with just 46 Double-A games under his belt.

The lefty-swinging prospect has mostly played center field in the minors, but he's also made over 50 appearances at second base. That defensive flexibility could go a long way in expediting Ewing's journey to the majors, as long as he performs at Triple-A first.

Could A.J. Ewing join the Mets at some point in 2026?

Mar 13, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets left fielder A.J. Ewing (97) returns to the dugout against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As of now, Ewing isn't projected to arrive in the majors until next year. But given the current state of the Mets, if they continue to struggle and end up trading away multiple players at the deadline, that could open up a spot for the young prospect toward the end of the season.

Considering the 21-year-old as a potential late-season call-up would only make sense if he produces in his first taste of Triple-A action, though. But based on Ewing's career numbers in the minors, the lefty-swinging prospect has hit at every level. He's a career .288 hitter in 239 minor league games to date, and last year, he posted a .315 batting average in 124 games across three levels.

Most notably, though, Ewing had 70 stolen bases in 2025. His speed is rated as a 70 on MLB Pipeline's 20-to-80 scouting grades scale, so the young prospect can clearly cause some chaos on the basepaths. That ability to swipe a bag on its own could make Ewing an elite weapon off the bench, at the very least. But the Mets most likely have much bigger expectations for their top prospect than thinking about using him as a pinch runner.

Many New York fans will now want to keep an eye on how Ewing performs in Syracuse. If his hot start to the season translates to Triple-A, he might not be in the minors much longer.