Mets Reconsider Rotation Plans Following Christian Scott's Rough MLB Return

The New York Mets are already pivoting away from their plan to feature former top pitching prospect Christian Scott in the starting rotation after his first major league outing in almost two years.

Scott, the Mets' No. 5 prospect in 2024 on MLB Pipeline, has been demoted to Triple-A Syracuse following his ineffective return to the big leagues, the Mets announced on Friday. The 26-year-old started for New York on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins but only lasted 1 1/3 innings. While the right-hander didn't give up any hits, he walked five batters and drilled another. Scott only gave up one run, but just 18 of the 43 pitches he threw were strikes.

When Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced earlier in the week that the team planned to call up Scott, he said that left-hander David Peterson would at least temporarily move to the bullpen. Peterson threw 3 1/3 innings of relief on Thursday, but based on Scott being sent down, it now seems like the southpaw will be back in the rotation very soon.

What's next for Christian Scott after demotion to Triple-A?

Feb 19, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets pitcher Christian Scott (45) poses for a photo during media day at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Scott's return to an MLB mound likely didn't go the way he imagined it would. The 26-year-old made his big league debut in 2024, but he suffered an elbow injury that summer and was sidelined all of last season. While Scott also struggled in his first Triple-A start of 2026, the righty bounced back with two solid performances before the Mets decided to call him up to the majors.

When asked earlier this week about the team's plan for the rotation following Scott's promotion, Mendoza said it would "continue to be fluid." After being optioned back to Triple-A, though, it seems like the 2021 fifth-round draft pick will continue his development in the minors for the time being.

Scott only had two total walks in his first three Triple-A starts of the season. So, in theory, it's possible that the former top prospect's lack of control on Thursday was at least partially due to him experiencing some nerves in his anticipated return to the majors. Nevertheless, the righty will now have to turn the page and look ahead to his next minor league outing.