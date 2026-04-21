Mets' Former Top Pitching Prospect Set to Make First MLB Start in Almost 2 Years

The New York Mets are switching up their big league rotation by planning to have one of the team's minor league arms make his first appearance in the majors in just under two years.

Right-handed pitcher Christian Scott, New York's No. 5 prospect in 2024 on MLB Pipeline, is expected to be called up to start Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced on Tuesday. As a result, Mendoza said left-handed pitcher David Peterson will move to the bullpen for the time being.

Scott was a fifth-round pick by New York in 2021 and made his MLB debut for the Mets in 2024. But in July 2024, the young righty suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery, sidelining him for all of 2025. Now, the 26-year-old will be back on a big league mound later this week to try to help turn things around for the Mets, who enter play on Tuesday with 11 consecutive losses.

What should Mets fans expect from Christian Scott in his return to an MLB mound?

Feb 11, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets pitcher Christian Scott (46) pitches during spring training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

In Scott's first taste of MLB action, the righty made nine starts for the Mets in 2024 and posted a 4.56 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched. So far this year, in his return from elbow surgery, the 26-year-old has a 5.27 ERA in three Triple-A starts. Most notably, though, Scott has 17 strikeouts and only two walks in 13 2/3 innings for the Syracuse Mets in 2026.

His current Triple-A ERA is also slightly inflated by a rough first outing of the year, where he gave up six earned runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. Since then, Scott has allowed just two runs and four hits in 10 1/3 innings thrown over his last two minor league starts.

Scott threw 82 pitches in his most recent Triple-A start on April 15, which means he likely wouldn't go over 90 pitches on Thursday. The Mets will also likely keep a close eye on the righty's workload since he's coming off a major elbow injury. Regardless, the team's former top pitching prospect has a chance to make a difference in New York's rotation if he's effective in his return to the majors.