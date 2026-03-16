Mets' Nolan McLean Shares Mindset Ahead of WBC Finals Start for Team USA

Right-handed pitcher Nolan McLean is expected to be on the mound for Team USA in the finals of the 2026 World Baseball Classic on Tuesday night. And the New York Mets' top prospect recently discussed his first appearance in the WBC, as well as his mindset going into what could be considered the biggest start of his professional career to date.

McLean, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 overall prospect for 2026, drew the start in Team USA's 8-6 pool play loss to Italy on Tuesday, March 10. The 24-year-old had a strong first inning, striking out the side on just 11 pitches. But after that, he gave up two home runs in the second inning to a pair of White Sox youngsters, giving Italy an early 3-0 lead.

"Obviously, I got clipped there a couple times with the homer, but overall, felt really good," McLean said about his outing against Italy in a video shared on social media by SportsNet New York (SNY).

The 2023 third-round pick finished his first WBC appearance with three innings pitched, giving up three runs on two hits and two walks, while also striking out four. The young righty will look to build on that performance in the finals, which could be against Venezuela or a rematch with Italy.

It sounds like Nolan McLean is up for the challenge of WBC finals start

Mar 10, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; United States starting pitcher Nolan McLean (26) pitches against Italy in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

McLean made his major league debut last year, starting eight games for the Mets and posting a 2.06 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 48 innings pitched. While none of those starts came on quite as big a stage as the finals of the WBC, it seems like the young righty is eager for this opportunity.

"I think, as a competitor, ... if you work your whole life at something, you wanna be put in these spots," McLean said. "So it's just kind of a dream come true to be able to get the ball in such a big moment, and it's something I wanna do."

The Mets' top prospect also described his time with Team USA in the 2026 WBC as an "unbelievable experience." And on Tuesday night, McLean will have the opportunity to set his country up with the chance to win a championship.