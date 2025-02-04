Miami Marlins Prospect Agustin Ramirez Narrowly Misses Out on MLB Pipeline Top 100
The rebuilding Miami Marlins may not have the most hyped collection of prospects at the top of their farm system, but there are a few who have been garnering praise this offseason.
MLB.com's Ben Weinrib unveiled 10 prospects who just missed out on MLB Pipeline's preseason top 100 rankings in an article published Monday. The Marlins had one player make the cut in catcher Agustin Ramirez.
Had Ramirez snuck into the top 100, he would have made it alongside fellow Miami prospects Thomas White, Starlyn Caba and Noble Meyer. White was slotted in at No. 41, while Caba and Meyer came in at No. 81 and No. 85, respectively.
Weinrib's list was put out in alphabetical order, so it remains to be seen where exactly Ramirez would have landed if the rankings had been expanded to 110.
The Marlins acquired Ramirez from the New York Yankees at last summer's trade deadline, bringing him back as part of the Jazz Chisholm Jr. deal. He ranked No. 20 in New York's farm system at the time of the deal, and he now ranks No. 4 in Miami's.
In 126 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season, Ramirez hit .267 with 25 home runs, 93 RBI, 22 stolen bases and an .845 OPS. The year before, he hit .271 with 18 home runs, 69 RBI, 12 stolen bases and an .819 OPS across 114 games of Single-A, High-A and Double-A action.
Weinrib noted that the 23-year-old from the Dominican Republic is one of the best offensive catchers in the minors. Even if his shaky defense behind the plate results in the Marlins moving him to first base, his production would be valued there as well.
Ramirez is expected to make his big league debut this season, so if he does ever creep into MLB Pipeline's top 100 rankings, it may not be for very long.
Related MiLB Stories
- SIMPSON, SMITH JUST MISS OUT: The Rays had a pair of top prospects left out of MLB Pipeline's preseason top 100 in outfielders Chandler Simpson and Aidan Smith. CLICK HERE
- RAMIREZ ROTY DARK HORSE: Depending on how quickly he reaches the majors, Marlins catcher Agustin Ramirez could contend for NL Rookie of the Year in 2025. CLICK HERE
- REMEMBERING MIAMI-TORONTO BLOCKBUSTER: In honor Luka Dončić getting dealt to the Lakers, MLB Network looked back at some of baseball's most shocking modern trades. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.