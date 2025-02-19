Miami Marlins Triple-A Affiliate Set to Make Some Fun History in 2025 Season
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will make some fun organizational history this season when they rebrand as the Jacksonville Honey Drippers for select games.
The Jumbo Shrimp are the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins and they will play as the Honey Drippers on May 24-25 and Aug. 30-31.
It's the first alternate identity that the Jumbo Shrimp have used since becoming the Jumbo Shrimp back in 2017.
Per a press release from the team:
The Honey Dripper, a delicious frozen treat served in a variety of flavors while often including fresh fruit, is a summer tradition that goes by different names across many locales in the American South. The Honey Dripper moniker, however, can be traced to Jacksonville and is one of Northeast Florida’s many illustrious symbols of home, including in the city’s OutEast neighborhood. Throughout each Honey Drippers Weekend, fans will be able to sample the sweet treat at VyStar Ballpark.
"Honey Drippers" games might be the thing that Marlins fans have to most look forward to this season, as the big-league club is projected to be one of the worst in baseball once again.
The team finished 62-100 last season, good enough for last-place in the National League East. On top of that, they have a new manager this season, and have traded away Jesus Luzardo to the rival Phillies. They also lost starting pitcher Braxton Garrett for the season to injury and could trade away Sandy Alcantara this year.
The Jumbo Shrimp season begins on March 28, one day after the MLB season.
