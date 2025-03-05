Mid-Level Chicago White Sox Prospect Reportedly Generating Big Buzz at Spring Training
The Chicago White Sox went 41-121 last season, setting the Modern-Era record for losses. And unfortunately, it doesn't look much better this year after the team traded away All-Star and ace Garrett Crochet this offseason.
What the White Sox (and their fans) have to look forward to is prospect development, and while all eyes are on Kyle Teel, Hagen Smith, Drew Thorpe and Noah Schultz, there is another name generating buzz at spring training: Sean Burke.
ESPN listed Burke as one of its 10 players turning heads in camp, saying he could end up being a valuable part of the team's rotation.
At 6-6 and 230 pounds, Burke pairs a high-octane fastball with exceptional carry. His downer of a curveball flummoxed hitters during an impressive four-outing cameo in September.
A better changeup would round out his arsenal, but as long as Burke lives near the strike zone, he can subsist on a fastball-curveball-slider diet as the White Sox await the arrival of their two best prospects, left-handers Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith, to fill out a rotation that could be a strength by the end of 2025.
Burke is currently listed as the No. 13 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline. The 25-year-old righty was selected in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Maryland.
Last year, he got a brief call-up to the big leagues, going 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in 19.0 innings. For Triple-A Charlotte, his numbers were less stellar, as he went 2-6 with a 4.62. That said, he has swing-and-miss stuff that teams salivate over, and given the White Sox projected struggles, he'll have ample chances to work through any issues.
Opening Day is March 27.
