Milwaukee Brewers Dispatch Their Top Prospect to Triple-A in Spring Training Cuts
The Milwaukee Brewers optioned top prospect Jeferson Quero to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.
The 22-year-old catcher was one five players sent to Nashville. Also on the move to Triple-A are pitchers Grant Anderson, Logan Henderson, Carlos Rodriguez and Grant Wolfram.
The spring training numbers also were thinned when catcher Ramon Rodriguez and outfielder Jared Oliva were reassigned to Milwaukee’s minor league camp.
MLB Pipeline ranks Quero as the No. 47 prospect in the minor leagues and No. 1 for the Brewers. He is one of four Milwaukee players listed in the Top 100 prospects.
Quero missed all but one game of the 2024 season after he hurt his right (throwing) shoulder by diving head-first back into first base. The injury occurred in his first game of the season for Nashville, and he wound up undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum.
It was the second torn labrum surgery for Quero, who had the first on his left shoulder in 2021, according to Baseball America.
Quero is a 6-foot, 203-pound prospect. In 90 games at Double-A Biloxi in 2023, he hit .262 with 16 home runs and 49 RBIs. Behind the plate, he threw out 35% of runners attempting to steal and had a .988 fielding percentage.
For his efforts behind the plate, Quero won the minor league Gold Glove at catcher in 2023 – an award given to just one player per position in the minor leagues. That’s 120 teams.
William Contreras pencils in as the starting catcher, and he’s batting .353 this spring in seven games.
Veteran catcher Jorge Alfaro also is in camp as a non-roster invitee and is batting .333 with a home run and five RBIs in seven games.
Quero signed a minor league contract with the Brewers at age 17 in 2019. There has been a buzz about him since then, and he’s been talked about for so long that Milwaukee fans undoubtedly are awaiting his arrival.
Quero can use time at the Triple-A level to continue to rehab his shoulder and build back up to playing everyday after a season off.
Related MiLB Stories
AL EAST: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox: See the future of this rivalry CLICK HERE:
GOOD NEWS: A strong crop of players could be headed to Chicago soon to bolster the White Sox, thanks to shrewd drafting and trades. CLICK HERE:
FUTURE STARS: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox have a sparkling collection of rising players at their shared Cactus League complex. CLICK HERE: