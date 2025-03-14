Milwaukee Brewers Option One of Game's Top Pitching Prospects to Minor League Camp
The Milwaukee Brewers made a handful of roster moves on Friday, including sending top pitching prospect Jacob Misiorowski down to minor league camp.
He's one of the four Top-100 prospects in the Brewers organization, checking in at No. 99. He is the highest-rated pitching prospect in the organization as well. Though he's been sent down for now, he could be back soon enough, with MLB Pipeline projecting he'll make his debut this season.
Misiorowski is representing the Brewers in the Spring Breakout Games, which feature a number of the top prospects around the sport.
Now 22, he was a second-round pick of the Brewers back in the 2022 draft. He played his college ball at Crowder Junior College.
Reaching as high as Triple-A Nashville in 2024, Misiorowski went 3-5 in 33 appearances (21 starts). He was 0-1 with a 2.55 at Triple-A while he went 3-4 with a 3.50 at Double-A.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
His four-seam fastball can touch triple digits and even sits around 97-99 mph with some rise and run. As if that heat wasn’t enough, Misiorowski generates elite extension to put the ball right on batters, and his three-quarters release is low enough to give a flat approach angle, rounding out its case as an 80-grade pitch. His mid-80s curveball has distinct two-plane break to generate whiffs, and he also shows a low-90s slider that can act as sharp as a cutter. Misiorowski didn’t go much to his changeup in 2024.
Because of his velocity, there is a chance that the Brewers could deploy him as a reliever, but he still projects as a starter right now.
The Brewers will open the regular season on March 27 at the New York Yankees. The Triple-A season begins on March 28.
Related MiLB Stories
M's MAKE MULTIPLE MOVES: The Mariners made several roster moves on Friday, including sending multiple spring training standouts to minor league camp. CLICK HERE:
KYLE TEEL RAKING: While it still seems unlikely that he makes the Opening Day roster, Chicago White Sox top prospect Kyle Teel is showing out this spring following a trade from the Red Sox. CLICK HERE:
AWARD HONOREES: The Toronto Blue Jays honored their 2024 organizational players of the year this week at spring training in Dunedin. CLICK HERE: