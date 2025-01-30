Milwaukee Brewers Prospect Jacob Misiorowski Earns Strong Grades in Latest Reviews
This time last year, MLB Pipeline ranked Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Paul Skenes as having two of the best “tools” in the minor leagues – his fastball and slider.
The Pirates called up Skenes from Triple-A Indianapolis to make his major league debut on May 11, and by the end of the season, he had an 11-3 record, 1.96 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 133 innings. He earned National League Rookie of the Year honors.
The Milwaukee Brewers undoubtedly will hope history repeats itself in 2025. Their young right-hander, Jacob Misiorowski, turned up on the recently released MLB Pipeline “tools” list, which uses a traditional 20 to 80 scouting scale, in the top spot.
Misiorowski, 22, registered an 80 for his fastball, a 70 for his curveball.
Here’s what MLB Pipeline said stood out about his fastball:
“Touching triple digits will always arch a few eyebrows, but it isn’t velocity alone that earns Misiorowski the nod here. The 6-foot-7 right-hander gets elite extension to shorten the distance between his release and the batter, giving them even less time to react, and his three-quarters release is on the low side, giving him a flat approach angle that enables the heater to buzz over bats. Opposing batters hit just .212 off Misiorowski’s heater at Double-A and Triple-A in 2024, and their whiff rate on the pitch was 31 percent; Major League average was .247 and 22 percent last season.”
And the curveball? MLB Pipeline called it a “devastating pitch,” one that reaches the mid-80s. The report added that in 14 appearances at Triple A Nashville last season, he didn’t allow a hit and batters swung and missed 41% of the time.
While he hasn’t mastered his command, Misiorowski could get a look in Milwaukee this summer. The team will want to see an improvement from his 2024 bottom line: 60 bases on balls to go with his 127 strikeouts in 97.1 innings thrown between Nashville and Double-A Biloxi.
Aaron Civale, Nestor Cortes, Tobias Meyers and Freddy Peralta seem to be locks for the Milwaukee rotation at the outset of the season, but injuries always can derail plans and open the door for Misiorowski. He also could make his eventual MLB debut in a bullpen role.
The Brewers selected the righty in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft. The Missouri native has a career record in the minors of 7-7 with a 3.38 ERA and one save.
