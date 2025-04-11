Milwaukee Brewers Top Prospect Continues to Shine at Triple-A, Nearly Hitting 100 MPH Again
Milwaukee Brewers top pitching prospect Jacob Misiorowski continues to shine in the early season for Triple-A Nashville.
He struck out five, nearly hitting 100 MPH on Thursday for the Nashville Sounds. He now has a 0.66 ERA on the season.
Misiorowski was a second-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers back in 2022 and is projected to make his major league debut this season. Listed at 6'7", he has one of the most electric fastballs in the entire minor leagues. He's currently ranked as the No. 96 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He's the fourth-ranked player in the Milwaukee system.
Reaching as high as Triple-A in 2024, Misiorowski went 3-5 in 33 appearances (21 starts). He was 0-1 with a 2.55 at Triple-A while he went 3-4 with a 3.50 at Double-A. The Brewers aren't sure yet how they will utilize him at the big-league level, so he's started two games and relieved one game each thus far. He's 1-0 with a 0.66 ERA in 13.2 innings.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
As if that heat wasn’t enough, Misiorowski generates elite extension to put the ball right on batters, and his three-quarters release is low enough to give a flat approach angle, rounding out its case as an 80-grade pitch. His mid-80s curveball has distinct two-plane break to generate whiffs, and he also shows a low-90s slider that can act as sharp as a cutter. Misiorowski didn’t go much to his changeup in 2024.
The Brewers are experiencing all sorts of attrition on the mound, so Misiorowski could find himself up sooner rather than later. The one issue holding him back is the walks. He has 10 of them in those 13.2 innings.
Related MiLB Stories
DOMINANT FIRST APPEARANCE: Ben Hess, drafted in the first round in 2024, made his first career appearance for the New York Yankees' High-A affiliate on Wednesday. CLICK HERE:
DEEP TALENT POOL: Baseball America recently ranked the most talented minor league teams in the game and the Rays received a high mark for the roster at Triple-A Durham. CLICK HERE:
ON THE MEND: Tobias Myers, who is a big part of the Milwaukee Brewers' rotation, is back on a minor league assignment as he comes back from an oblique issue. CLICK HERE: