Milwaukee Brewers' Triple-A Pitcher Logan Henderson Achieves Lofty Status
Right-hander Logan Henderson is the next pitcher on deck for the Milwaukee Brewers.
After the promotion of Jacob Misiorowski to the big leagues last week, Henderson became the top pitcher in the organization’s minor league ranks. And on Tuesday, Baseball America promoted him to the Top 100, with Henderson sitting at No. 99.
Per Baseball America, the Brewers have six players in the Top 100. Misiorowski remains among them because he doesn’t have enough time in the majors to “graduate” from the list.
The Brewers in the Top 100 are: shortstop Jesus Made, No. 4; Misiorowski, No. 20; infielder Luis Pena, No. 30; shortstop Cooper Pratt, No. 32; catcher Jeferson Quero, No. 59; and Henderson.
So, what should Brewers fans know about Henderson?
They already know a bit. The 23-year-old appeared in his major league debut on April 20 and went on to make four starts, going 3-0 with a 1.71 ERA. He struck out 29 batters in 21 innings.
He’s pitched the rest of the season at Triple-A Nashville, where he’s put together a record of 7-1 with a 1.87 ERA in nine games (eight starts). He’s thrown 43.1 innings with 55 strikeouts and just 14 walks.
The Brewers took Henderson in the fourth round – No. 116 overall – of the 2021 MLB Draft. Since then, he’s appeared in 53 games in the minors (52 starts), compiling an 18-11 record with a 2.86 ERA. In 217 innings, opponents have hit .199 against him, with 288 strikeouts.
In his most recent outing, a 6-4 win against the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles affiliate), Henderson got the win after throwing 5.1 innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on nine hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
Henderson already has shown the Milwaukee brass just what he can do on the major league level. He could be there for good at some point this season.
