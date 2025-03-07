MLB Pipeline Gives Surprising Team Top Farm System Grade Heading into 2025
Throughout the offseason, we've heard a lot of love for the farm systems of the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays, but according to MLB Pipeline, the best farm system in baseball actually resides in Detroit.
The outlet released its rankings of the top farm systems in baseball on Friday and it surprisingly has the Tigers as the No. 1 group.
The Tigers are one of five organizations with six or more Top 100 prospects, one of two with three in the top 30 and the only with two in the top six. An already strong core of (Jackson) Jobe, (Max) Clark and (Kevin) McGonigle was supplemented last season by (Bryce) Rainer’s addition via the 11th overall pick in the Draft and late-year breakouts by (Thayron) Liranzo and (Josue) Briceño. The depth doesn’t stop there. Jace Jung, now healthy after last season’s wrist issues, is competing for the Major League job at third base, Hao-Yu Lee has a solid track record of hitting across all levels and Trey Sweeney still maintains prospect status after serving as the club’s starting shortstop during its postseason run
The Tigers are in a unique spot this season, as they have real expectations at the major league-level, and a solid farm system to back up the group. This means that the Tigers have depth to help cover for injuries that may occur, and they have prospects to ship out at the trade deadline should they realize they need another piece or two to make the deep playoff run they desire.
Opening Day is March 27. The Tigers open up with the world champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
